Business Standard

Messi's victory celebrations in Kerala takes violent turn, teen dies

In Kannur, the Argentian victory celebrations of supporters turned violent

Topics
Argentina | lionel messi | FIFA World Cup 2022

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Argentina, Kerala
Argentina fandom in Kerala (Photo: @KCKannur)

Argentina and Messi have won the World Cup, but in Kerala things appeared to have gone haywire with numerous incidents of clashes being reported from several places in the state, and one teenager collapsed during victory celebrations.

Akshay, 17, was taking part in the victory celebrations at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium soon after the Argentian victory when he felt uncomfortable and collapsed on ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he breathed his last and the cause of the death is expected to be known once the autopsy result comes.

In other parts of the state, especially in Kannur, the Argentian victory celebrations of supporters turned violent. Three people suffered injuries when they were slashed with knives and the condition of one is reported to be serious.

The police have taken six people into custody.

In the coastal village in the capital city, a sub-inspector of Police had to bear the brunt of those who were celebrating the win when he was kicked after he tried to pacify some who were in delirious mood of celebrations.

A person has now been taken into custody for it.

Meanwhile, reports of violence has also been reported from a few other cities and towns in the football-crazy Kerala.

--IANS

sg/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Argentina

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 11:57 IST

