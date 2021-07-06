JUST IN
Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest new Grand Master, learnt the moves at 2
Business Standard

Mild earthquake hits Jhajjar in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Light tremors of an earthquake were felt in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) late on Monday evening.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Tremors of the earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt at 10.36 p.m.

The National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet that an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar in Haryana at 10:36 pm.

No report of any damage to life or property has been received so far.

First Published: Tue, July 06 2021. 00:14 IST

