Mild earthquake hits Jhajjar in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Light tremors of an were felt in and parts of the Capital Region (NCR) late on Monday evening.

Tremors of the of 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt at 10.36 p.m.

The Centre for Seismology said in a tweet that an of magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar in Haryana at 10:36 pm.

No report of any damage to life or property has been received so far.

