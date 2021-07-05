Petrol nears Rs 100 in national capital after yet another price hike

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
-
Petrol price on Monday neared Rs 100-a-litre mark in the national capital after the rate was hiked yet again.
Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre while there was no change in diesel rates, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.
In Delhi, the petrol price soared to Rs 99.86 per litre. Diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.36.
Petrol price rose to Rs 99.84 a litre in Kolkata. Rates are already above Rs 100 mark in other metros.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 105.92 a litre and it costs Rs 100.75 in Chennai.
As much as 55 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi is made up of taxes (Rs 32.90 a litre excise duty collected by the central government and Rs 22.80 VAT levied by the state government).
Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes (Rs 31.80 central excise and Rs 13.04 state VAT).
Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh and Sikkim.
Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
The hike on Monday is the 35th increase in the price of petrol since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.
In 35 hikes, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 9.46 per litre. During this period, diesel rates have soared by Rs 8.63 a litre in 33 instances of a price increase.
Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU