Minor fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi storeroom, no casualty reported

-
-
A minor fire broke out in the storeroom of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital on Monday morning.
According to the Delhi Fire Department, the fire broke out around 5 am. It has been brought under control and no casualty has been reported.
The cause of the fire is not known yet and the extent of damage has not been ascertained so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
