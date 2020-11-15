Mizoram coronavirus update: State reports 25 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported from in the last 24 hours, making the total cases mount to 3,393, on Sunday.

As per the health department of Mizoram, a total of 2,820 people have been discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection. The death toll has reached 4. The active cases stand at 569.

