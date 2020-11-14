Odisha's Covid-19 death toll crosses 1,500-mark; 902 new cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Odisha reports record 3,996 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities
Odisha registers 1,201 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 more fatalities
Odisha registers 1,470 new coronavirus cases, 12 fresh fatalities
Odisha reports 4,189 new Covid cases, infection count rises to 188,311
Odisha registers 1,201 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 more fatalities
-
Odisha's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 1,500-mark on Saturday as 15 more people succumbed to the infection, while 902 new cases pushed the tally to 3,07,906, a health official said.
As many as 1,271 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 2,96,516, he said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stands at 96.30 per cent.
The case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.49 per cent, the official said.
Five fresh fatalities were reported in Sundergarh, four in Khurda, two in Mayurbhanj and one each in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Puri, he said.
The fresh fatalities have pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,510, the official said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 263, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (124), he said.
Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the official said.
As many as 523 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Mayurbhanj district reported the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by Sundergarh (85) and Cuttack (70), the official said.
Odisha now has 9,827 active coronavirus cases. The number has plummeted below 10,000 for the first time in several months, he said.
The state has so far tested over 52.19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 47,830 on Friday.
Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.9 per cent, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU