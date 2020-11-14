Need to guard against carelessness in fight against Covid: Ex IMA secretary

-
ALSO READ
IMA submits SOPs to Goa government for home quarantined Covid patients
Covid-19 community spread has started, cases in rural areas a bad sign: IMA
IMA says 196 doctors succumbed to Covid-19, requests PM to pay attention
Farmers will become self-sufficient with new farm laws: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ayush ministry launches awareness campaign on how to boost immunity
-
There is need to guard against carelessness in the fight against COVID-19 and people should be careful because pollution has also started rising, Dr Ravi Malik, a former secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), said on Saturday.
"Carelessness has slowly crept inside people's mentality regarding COVID-19. We have started seeing public gathering and large scale functions. We are witnessing the rise of cases in Delhi. At this time, people should be careful because pollution has also started rising and there is smog," Dr Malik told ANI.
"In the winter season, the respiratory illness spreads quickly. Each one should act responsibly and regain the momentum that we had earlier. The last pandemic came in four waves and lasted nearly three years," he said.
He was asked about rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi for the past few days and the total count of cases in the country crossing 87.73 lakh.
Dr Malik said there is need to learn from some European countries who have been forced to impose lockdown again due to the rising number of cases and they were struggling to deal with the virus despite the availability of resources.
"If they are forced to impose a lockdown then we are not any different. Everybody should be personally accountable for oneself. And this surge of cases must be curbed," he said.
He said air pollution should not be taken lightly.
"For some reason, we are taking air pollution lightly. Air pollution will attack the lungs and COVID-19 will also attack the lungs. And because of that, COVID-19 related deaths can also increase. In a bid to manage the situation we must do our bit and the government must do its role.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU