Chhattisgarh Covid-19 cases cross 210,000 with 716 additions; 17 more die

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count



rose to 2,10,004 on Saturday with 716 additions, while the death toll mounted by 17 to 2,562, an official said.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients increased to 1,88,167.

A total of 70 people were discharged from various hospitals while 712 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,275 active cases, the official informed.

With 92 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 43,328, including 632 deaths. While Janjgir-Champa district recorded 86 new cases, Raigarh added 68 infections and Rajnandgaon 56 among other districts, he said.

""Of the latest fatalities, four took place on Saturday, 12 on Friday and another on November 11," he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,10,004, new cases 716, death toll 2,562, recovered 1,88,167, active cases 19,275, people tested so far 21,27,135.

