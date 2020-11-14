Rajasthan reports 2,162 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 additional fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Counting underway for six Rajasthan civic body elections held in 2 phases
Rajasthan reports 1,841 Covid-19 cases; 13 fatalities take toll to 1,979
Rajasthan Covid-19 caseload nears 90,000-mark, death toll reaches 1,566
Rajasthan reports 557 new coronavirus cases and 7 additional deaths
Gujarat registers 1,046 fresh coronavirus cases, five more fatalities
-
The deadly coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected 2,162 people in Rajasthan on Saturday.
With this, the total number of deaths increased to 2,056 and positive cases to 2,23,633 in the state with active cases on the day being 18,053.
Two deaths were reported each from Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur and one each from Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali and Udaipur, said a Health Department bulletin on the pandemic situation in the state.
Of the new cases, maximum, numbering 406, were reported from Jaipur with Jodhpur reporting 306.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU