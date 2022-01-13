Mizoram reports 1,054 new coronavirus cases, 296 more recoveries

on Thursday reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on -- 174 more than the previous day -- taking the state's tally to 1,49,492, a health department official said.

This is the second time after three months the state reported over 1,000 cases in a single day.

On Tuesday, the northeastern state had recorded 1,513 cases.

The toll remained unchanged at 564 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 15 per cent from 20.36 per cent the previous day, he said.

Aizawl district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 299, followed by Khawzawl at 178 and Serchhip at 160, he said.

currently has 7,397 active cases.

At least 296 people have recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,41,531, the official said.

The recovery rate stands at 94.67 per cent and the death rate at 0.37 per cent.

The state has so far tested 15.60 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 6,984 on Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 7.63 lakh people have been inoculated with anti-COVID vaccine thus far -- 5.97 lakh people of them having taken two doses.

Since January 10, as many as 2,494 people have been given the precautionary dose, she said.

