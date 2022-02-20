Covid-19 pandemic: Mizoram reports 1,324 new cases, one more death

reported 1,324 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 173 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,05,800, a health department official said.

The state's death toll rose to 643 as one more patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The northeastern state had reported 1,151 cases and one death on Saturday.

The fresh 1,324 cases detected from 5,193 samples put the single-day positivity rate at 25.49 per cent, he said.

now has 9,400 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,95,757 patients have recovered from the infection so far, including 668 in the last 24 hours, he said.

The recovery rate among patients is 95.12 per cent, and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.93 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than eight lakh people were inoculated till Saturday, and 6.42 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)