Mumbai records 167 cases of Covid-19, zero death in last 24 hours

Mumbai on Sunday reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, 34 less that the previous day, which raised the city's infection count to 10,55,561, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 16,687 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.
On Saturday, the metropolis had recorded 201 cases and one fatality.
There are 1,511 active cases in the city at present.
Of the 167 new cases,147 patients are asymptomatic. Nineteen patients required hospitalisation and five of them were on oxygen support, the health department of the civic body said in a statement.
As many as 286 patients were discharged during the day, which took Mumbai's recovery count to 10,34,493.
A total of 28,978 people were tested during the day, taking the overall test figure to 1,60,28,961.
The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 3,097 days.
Mumbai is free of containment zones or buildings sealed due to COVID-19 cases, the statement said.
