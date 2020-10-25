Modi greets Ramkalawan on winning presidential polls in Seychelles

-
ALSO READ
Trump campaign targets Indian-Americans in its ad, releases video featuring Modi
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
Exit polls show Poland's presidential runoff is too close to call
Trump uses federal aid money to warn Michigan, Nevada on poll voting method
Fear of a rampant China, brings India and US in a strategic embrace
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Wavel Ramkalawan following his win in the presidential elections in Seychelles and said India looks forward to strengthening of the close and traditional relationship between the two countries.
The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring longtime contender Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure.
In his tweets, Modi said, "Felicitations to H.E. @wavelramkalawan on his historic win in the Presidential and Assembly elections in Seychelles. We look forward to a strengthening of the close and traditional relationship between India and Seychelles under his leadership."
The prime minister also congratulated the people of Seychelles for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.
"This is a victory for democracy, a common value that binds India and Seychelles," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU