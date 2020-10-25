Rijiju to launch 200-km ITBP 'Fit India Walkathon' in Rajasthan next week

-
ALSO READ
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju virtually launches Fit India Freedom Run
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to launch 'Fit India Freedom Run' on Friday
Kiren Rijiju launches nationwide Fit India Youth Clubs to promote fitness
Rijiju calls upon celebrities, athletes to revolutionise Fit India Movement
Border Security Force conducts physical efficiency test for Delhi officers
-
Union minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' being organised by border guarding force ITBP in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer next week.
Personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) and residents of the city will participate in the event between October 31 and November 2.
"ITBP Director General S S Deswal and senior officials and jawans from all CAPFs will participate in the 200 km Fit India Walkathon. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will flag it off," a senior official said.
He said the route march will continue day and night and pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.
The exercise aims to create awareness for a fit and healthy lifestyle, he said.
The ITBP and its chief have undertaken numerous such walkathons in the past.
The DG has also participated in a 100-km walk in the Sangla valley of HimachalPradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand and some other cities.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police with about 90,000 personnel is tasked to guard the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU