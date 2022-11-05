JUST IN
SC to deliver verdict on Monday on pleas challenging Centre's 10% EWS quota
COP27: Need clarity on climate finance for developing countries, says India
69% Indian households struggle with financial insecurity, says survey
4 out of every 5 Delhi-NCR families face pollution-related ailments: Survey
UP CM orders officials to increase surveillance to control spread of dengue
Cyrus Mistry accident: Rash driving case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole
Centre grants permission to Kempegowda airport in B'luru on drones' usage
ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA in Delhi Excise Policy scam case
Survey work going on for bullet train project in Varanasi: Ashwini Vaishnaw
His outlook towards democracy inspiring: PM on death of India's first voter
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Study finds how regular aspirin use can cause stomach bleeding
Over 50 lakh rural homes in West Bengal now get tap water: Mamata
Business Standard

Deal with fishermen in more humane way: Indian Navy to Lankan peers

The Indian Navy has urged its Sri Lankan counterpart to adopt a more humane approach towards Indian fishermen

Topics
sri lanka | Indian Navy | Fishermen

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

sri lanka, fishermen

The Indian Navy has urged its Sri Lankan counterpart to adopt a more humane approach towards Indian fishermen.

This was discussed during the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) meeting held aboard a Lankan ship in the Bay of Bengal on November 4.

Flag officer commanding (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-naval area) S Venkat Raman spoke to Lankan Navy commander (northern naval area) Tennekoon during the 32nd edition of the meeting, a defence press release said on Saturday.

The meeting onboard 'Sayura' saw a discussion on maritime security and safety of Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait.

"The Indian delegation urged the Sri Lankan security agencies to show a more humane approach towards the Indian fishermen. Both delegations reiterated the need for expeditious information-sharing, especially on issues that require immediate action", the release said.

The interaction between the two officers acted as a forum to the Navy and Coast Guards of the two countries to further enhance ties and synergy in operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.