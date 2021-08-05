Monsoon 2021: Bengal flood situation remains critical; 300,000 affected

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall as monsoon advances over Maharashtra
West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls
-
The flood situation in West Bengal remained critical on Thursday though there was less rainfall, a senior state government official said.
The number of deaths due to the deluge remained unchanged at 23 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the seven affected districts where around three lakh people have been shifted to rescue centres.
"The flood situation remains critical. We are monitoring it. Adequate measures have been taken and we have ensured that there is ample supply of drinking water, dry food packets and medicines," the official said.
More than 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land in these seven districts is under water now.
Heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from dams in the last few days have inundated large parts of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts.
On Thursday, 24,000 cusec water was released from Maithon dam of the Damodar Valley Corporation and it is within the normal range, a DVC official said.
Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Wednesday complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the DVC caused the "man-made" deluge by releasing water from its dams in an unprecedented manner.
The DVC, however, said that it discharges water after taking consent of the state government and blaming it for the flood is not justified.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU