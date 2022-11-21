Morbi bridge collapse: SC asks Gujarat HC to monitor probe 'periodically'

The on Monday asked the to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects related to the Morbi collapse incident which claimed over 140 lives.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that as a division bench headed by the Chief Justice has already taken a suo motu note of the incident and has passed several orders, it will not hear the petitions as of now.

It, however, permitted a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost his two relatives in the incident, to move the high court with their pleas seeking independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their family members.

The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later.

The British-era on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children.

