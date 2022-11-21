JUST IN
Morbi bridge collapse: SC asks Gujarat HC to monitor probe 'periodically'
How to check Aadhaar authentication history? Here's a step-by-step guide
If 1 party in Muslim marriage is minor, offence will be under POCSO Act: HC
Web series 'Jamtara' inspires cyber thugs, 7 cases reported from Lucknow
8 hospitalised, 24 vehicles damaged in mega pile-up on highway near Pune
Latest LIVE: It's over, says Twitter France head as he quits amid layoffs
Prez condoles loss of lives in Vaishali accident, PM announces ex-gratia
IFFI 2022: Actor Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year
Karnataka CM Bommai orders probe into voter data theft scam since 2013
Massive snowfall in New York due to lake-effect storm near Lake Erie
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
EVs lead climate tech funding but more needed for niche solutions: Experts
Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to hear Shivling carbon dating plea on Nov 30
Business Standard

Morbi bridge collapse: SC asks Gujarat HC to monitor probe periodically

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children

Topics
Supreme Court | Bridge | Accident

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects related to the Morbi bridge collapse incident which claimed over 140 lives.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that as a division bench headed by the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice has already taken a suo motu note of the incident and has passed several orders, it will not hear the petitions as of now.

It, however, permitted a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost his two relatives in the incident, to move the high court with their pleas seeking independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their family members.

The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later.

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.