More than 100 million Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus

More than 100 million adult Americans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Saturday, according to data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The fully vaccinated account for 30.5 per cent of the US population Xinhua reported
More than 144 million Americans received at least one Covid-19 shot, accounting for 43.6 per cent of the population, according to the CDC.
About 240 million Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered across the country by Saturday, while more than 308 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed, CDC data show.
