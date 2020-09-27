Time to exert more pressure on terrorists, their supporters: J-K DGP

It is time to exert more pressure on the terrorists and their supporters, said Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh here on Saturday.

" Police and all security forces in the Union Territory have sacrificed number of officers and Jjwans in achieving peace in the Union Territory, and it is time to exert more pressure on the terrorists and their supporters," Singh said while chairing high-level meetings to review present security scenario in the valley with officers from the administration, Army, Police, CAPF at Police Control Room Kashmir, and also at Anantnag.

The officers representing different agencies briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring security of the people.

The DGP while addressing the meeting, stressed for intensified cordon and search operations to flush out the terrorists, "who are desperate to disturb peace and order on the behest of Pakistan terror agents and also their agents present in the valley".

The DGP said that during the current year, the intensified anti-terror operations have yielded good results across against the terrorists, yet we have to continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in He emphasized on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across the border.

The DGP reiterated that the support of the community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritising community-based programmes. He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.

He emphasised taking all preventive measures which will stop the recruitment of youths into terrorism.

SSP Anantnag and SSP Awantipora briefed the DGP about the security scenarios and measures taken for maintaining peace and order in their respective districts.

