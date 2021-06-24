More than 30 cr vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Health Ministry

More than 30 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and union territories so far, Union informed on Thursday.

As per the latest data, 30,33,27,440 vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 28,43,40,936 doses.

"The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the official statement read.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 1.89 crores (1,89,86,504) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, it informed.

"Furthermore, more than 21,05,010 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days," the mentioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)