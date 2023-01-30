Mortal remains of Odisha minister Naba Das brought to official residence

The mortal remains of Health Minister Naba Das who succumbed to his bullet injuries, were brought to his official residence in the wee hours of Monday.

Health Minister Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital.

According to an official statement from the government, the national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of the funeral.

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him.

During the operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, officials said.

They added further that steps were taken to improve the heart pumping. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite the best of efforts, he could not be revived and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das.

"He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," CMO quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached the hospital and enquired about the health of the minister, who was attended by the specialists.

Patnaik condemned the attack.

The chief minister also directed the Crime Branch to take up the investigation into the matter.

A team of Crime Branch headed by a senior police official proceeded to Brajarajnagar where state Health Minister Naba Das was shot at.

The team, led by Additional Director General Arun Bothra, left for the crime scene to inquire into the assassination.

Earlier, an eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao, said the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said.

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, the crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw police personnel running away after shooting from close range. Minister to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar," he added.

The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

