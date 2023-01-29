India's first glass igloo restaurant in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

A glass igloo restaurant in the middle of the snow-covered mountains in Gulmarg has become the centre of attraction for tourists in the hill station in .

Tourists can be seen enjoying their meals and taking photographs in this glass-wall restaurant.

This unique glass igloo restaurant is developed by Kolahoi Green Heights, a hotel in Gulmarg. The hotel claims it is the first glass igloo restaurant in the valley. It is worth noting that earlier they had built the valley's first snow-covered restaurant.

According to Hotel Manager Hamid Masoudi, it has always taken unique measures to make Gulmarg attractive to tourists. He said that in 2020, the hotel made the biggest Igloo in Asia, while in 2021, they made the biggest Igloo in the world and this year, they made a glass igloo, which is the first such igloo in .

"We took this concept from Finland and built three igloos in the courtyard of our hotel which was not seen anywhere before. Then we also built three igloos at phase one of Gulmarg which are very much appreciated by the visitors here," Masoudi said.

He further said that imported fabricated material has been used for this unique igloo. This unique glass-fronted restaurant keeps the interior heat insulated as well as offers the best views.

"Eight people can sit in it at a time in each of these glass igloos. We are trying to give a different kind of experience to tourists," Masoudi added.

These unique glass-fronted are loved by locals.

Sayakh, a tourist said that he had come to the Valley and wanted to spend time in Gulmarg and when he found this restaurant, he had a very different experience.

"Sitting in it felt like I was peering through the window of heaven. It is not cold at all in this glass-enclosed restaurant. The view outside with a cup of coffee and this unique experience, I consider myself lucky," Sayakh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)