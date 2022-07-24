MP reports 237 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 1,542

-
ALSO READ
HFCL bags Rs 237 cr order from private telco to supply optical fibre cables
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
India logs 2,183 new Covid infections, active cases decline to 11,542
Arunachal Pradesh reports 237 fresh Covid-19 cases, two new fatalities
Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports 237 new cases, one more fatality
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,48,295 on Sunday after the detection of 237 cases, an official said.
The death toll remained at 10,747 with no death reported in the last 24 hours, he added.
The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, came down to 3.13 per cent from 3.2 per cent the previous day, the official said.
The recovery count increased by 209 to touch 10,36,006, leaving the state with 1,542 active cases, the official informed.
The number of tests in MP went up to 2,96,70,772 after 7,476 samples were examined during the day, he added.
A government release said 12,21,98,934 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,910 on Sunday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,48,295, new cases 237, death toll 10,747, recoveries 10,36,006, active cases 1542, number of tests so far 2,96,70,772.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU