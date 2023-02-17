JUST IN
Business Standard

'mPassport Police App' to fast track passport verification process

The move will not only streamline the passport verification process but will also help for timely updation and issuance of the passports as all verifications will take five days now

Topics
Indian passport | Passport verification drive | Apps

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Passport
Passport

The Central government has launched the 'mPassport Police App' to fast track the passport verification process.

The move will not only streamline the passport verification process but will also help for timely updation and issuance of the passports as all verifications will take five days now.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that it has introduced an 'mPassport Police App' to further streamline and expedite the passport issuance system.

"Police verification is an integral part of the passport issuance system. Various steps have been taken to streamline and expedite the process. To further expedite the process, the Ministry of External Affairs has introduced mPassport Police App," the Regional Passport Office in Delhi said.

On the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated 350 mobile tablets to personnel of the Delhi Police Special Branch.

This will result in the entire process of police verification and submission report digital and paperless.

Officials said that verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by 10 days.

The Regional Passport Office has said it was committed to efficient service delivery and 'Digital India'.

--IANS

kvm/pgh

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 20:27 IST

