Mumbai: 39 inmates of Byculla Women's Jail test positive for Covid-19

In a test conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 120 people (prisoners and staff) of Byculla Women's Jail, 39 inmates were reported COVID-19 positive.

Over a period of 10 days, 39 inmates were found affected with COVID-19 which includes six children.

According to a BMC official, affected people have been shifted from jail to an isolation camp of a BMC school and their condition is stable.

"A female prisoner, who is pregnant, has been admitted to a nearby municipal hospital. Her condition is also stable but as a precautionary measure, she has been kept under the supervision of doctors," the official stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)