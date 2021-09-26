Amit Shah to chair meeting with CMs of 10 Naxal hit states today

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of ten Naxal-hit states in Delhi on Sunday to review the current status as well as to discuss future road map for security and development issues.
The meeting will be held in Vigyan Bhawan where Chief Ministers of all the ten Naxal-affected states- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh-- or their representatives will apprise about the current situation in their states and the progress of developmental projects.
The centre is planning to intensify operations in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh where major attacks were witnessed in the last few years hitting security forces.
According to sources, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Naxal affected areas, their problems and therefore development on the matter.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has arrived at the national capital on Saturday evening to attend the meeting and share his thoughts on the issue about the Naxal affected areas during the meeting.
Home Minister will also review the ongoing operations against the Maoists in 10 Naxal-hit states.
