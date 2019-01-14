Mumbai airport eliminates 'boarding pass stamping' for domestic airlines

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai airport
File photo of Mumbai airport

The Mumbai Airport has introduced Digi-Yatra, a technology-driven initiative that eliminates 'boarding pas stamping' for all domestic airlines operating out of Terminal 2 here, an official said on Monday.

This makes the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport the first in the country to introduce the latest technology, proposed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Passengers travelling within the country from T2 can now authenticate their boarding pass at pre-embarkation security check point by scanning the boarding pass barcode or QR code on their mobile phones at the E-gate Reader, using the Live Passenger Dataset.

This authentication of boarding pass will eliminate the responsibility of CISF checking personnel to stamp the boarding pass, thus save their time, bringing a harmonious experience to passengers and improving the overall throughput of security check procedure.

The CSMIA described the initiative as a step towards adopting new technology and digitizing the travel experience of passengers, making it hassle-free.

The pilot feature, introduce here is aimed at reducing time involved in completing the many pre-flight boarding checks, a forward-looking technology-driven service offering seamless digital experience to passengers.

The self-service facility at the airport has drastically reduced the waiting time and queues at various touch points, said the spokesperson.

The GVK Mumbai Airport also has equipped Terminals with various self-service check-in facilities and pioneered facilities like check-in kiosks, generating boarding pass and baggage tags through CUSS, and use of self-baggage drop facility for a faster check-in experience.

 
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 17:58 IST

