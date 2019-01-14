JUST IN
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

According to AIIMS authorities, Prasad, 64, arrived at AIIMS around 8 p.m. and was admitted in the pulmonary medicine department

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

According to AIIMS authorities, Prasad, 64, arrived at AIIMS around 8 p.m. and was admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.

"As of now, he will remain under medical observation for some time," said an official.

 
