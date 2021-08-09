Mumbai coronavirus update: 208 Covid-19 cases, lowest after April 2020

-
-
The financial capital on Monday reported 208 coronavirus positive cases, the lowest addition in a day after April last year, and three fatalities for the second time this month, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
A total of 372 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 7,15,389, he said. Mumbai's average recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent.
With new additions, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 infections and fatalities reached 7,37,724 and 15,954, respectively, he said.
Mumbai has been reporting below 500 cases for the last 25 days.
Notably, Mumbai has already reported less than 300 cases in a day on three occasions, including on Monday, since the beginning of this month.
On August 2 and 3, Mumbai recorded 259 and 288 cases, respectively.
After August 3, Mumbai reported three COVID-19 fatalities in a day for the second time this month on Monday.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported 323 new cases and nine fatalities.
With 26,445 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai reached 84,39,521, the official said.
Mumbai's average doubling rate of cases has improved further to 1,680 days. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between August 2 to August 8 was 0.04 per cent, the official said.
Notably, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls has come down to just one and the number of sealed buildings is 45.
This year, Mumbai reported the highest number of 11,163 cases on April 4 and the lowest 328 on February 1 while the highest 90 fatalities were recorded on May 1.
