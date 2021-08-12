Nepal reports 3,260 new Covid-19 cases, total tally reaches 798,651

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
Global coronavirus update: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark
With India funding, Nepal inaugurates two crucial infrastructure projects
Telangana adds 114 new Covid-19 cases, one death pushes toll in 24 hours
India's Covid-19 cases surpass 10.1 million; death toll reaches 1,57,157
-
Nepal detected 3,260 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 798,651, while the death toll reached 10,212 after 32 fresh fatalities were recorded, the health ministry said.
According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of new 10,806 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 2,473 turned out as positive. Likewise, 4,656 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 787 tested positive.
Of the total cases so far, 677,377 people have recovered. Likewise, 10,212 corona- infected people have died, it said.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has provided medical equipment worth Nepali Rupees 19 million (190 lakh) in grant assistance to the Nepal government to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan to Nepal Adnan Javed Khan handed over the medical equipment to Dr Roshan Pokharel, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal, according to the ministry.
The medical equipment include 30 ventilators and as many CPAP breathing equipment.
According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, the gift is part of Pakistan's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Programme pledged for SAARC member States.
Earlier last month, the embassy handed over a cheque of more than Rs 43 million (430 lakh) to Nepal as part of COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Programme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU