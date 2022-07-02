Mumbai: Environmentalists protest to save Aarey forest; security increased

-
ALSO READ
Shinde-Fadnavis govt seek to shift car shed to Aarey, revive Jalyukt scheme
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Shinde-Fadnavis govt orders building of metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
-
The Mumbai police have increased deployment at Aarey forest in light of the protest called by environmentalists against the state government's decision to build a metro car shed at the site, an official said on Saturday.
Environmental organisations have called for a peaceful protest at Aarey forest on Sunday morning and hundreds of Mumbaikars are likely to gather at the picnic point in the area, he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis overturned the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision to relocate the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony.
The decision to set up the car shed in the wooded Aarey area was opposed by environmental groups, as it involved cutting down hundreds of trees. Considering this, the Thackeray government had shifted the car shed site to Kanjurmarg, but it entered a legal dispute.
The city police have increased police deployment at the forest to avoid any untoward incident during the protest, the official said.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mumbai unit has also extended its support to the protest and has appealed to Mumbaikars to join the demonstration.
"Despite multiple alternative feasible sites being available, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have announced that the Metro 3 car shed be shifted to Aarey Forest. We want the Metro and we also want our forest. The solution exists and that is the Metro shed be built at Kanjurmarg," AAP Mumbai tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU