JUST IN
Vincov-19, country's first anti-dote for Covid, completes phase 2 trials
Delhi gets 128.2 mm rain this month, highest for October since 1956
India emerges as 'positive spot' due to policy responses, says ex-CEA
T20 WC: INOX signs deal with ICC to live screen India matches in cinemas
Ministry proposes to decriminalise law on collection of statistics
'Mahakal Lok' opening: PM Modi unveils 'shivaling' wrapped in sacred thread
Railways' passenger revenue in April-Oct 8 period up by 92% at Rs 33,476 cr
India up six places for reducing inequality, ranks 123 globally: Report
Carried out surgery to change old system in Gujarat, says PM Modi
Binny files nomination for post of BCCI prez, Shah likely to remain secy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Vincov-19, country's first anti-dote for Covid, completes phase 2 trials
United Nations will become 'irrelevant' without reforms: Jaishankar
Business Standard

Mumbai logs 129 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 881

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 129 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 1,151,582, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

While cases have declined in India, three states — Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala — still account for almost 48 per cent of the country’s daily Covid infections

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 129 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 11,51,582, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,30,965 after 155 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,736, the official said.

The city's daily tally of cases has crossed the 100 mark on the fifth consecutive day. On Monday, Mumbai had logged 111 new COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 4,146 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 1,83,65,681.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, Mumbai is now left with 881 active cases, it stated.

Of the latest cases, only eight patients were symptomatic, it said.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.010 per cent for a period between October 4 and October 10, while the doubling rate was 7,390 days, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 21:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU