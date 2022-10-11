Mumbai logs 129 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 881

on Tuesday recorded 129 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 11,51,582, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,30,965 after 155 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,736, the official said.

The city's daily tally of cases has crossed the 100 mark on the fifth consecutive day. On Monday, had logged 111 new COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 4,146 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 1,83,65,681.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, is now left with 881 active cases, it stated.

Of the latest cases, only eight patients were symptomatic, it said.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.010 per cent for a period between October 4 and October 10, while the doubling rate was 7,390 days, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)