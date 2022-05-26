Vaccines may not be able to ward off long Covid risk, finds study

-
ALSO READ
Clown, genius, edgelord: Elon Musk is Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
What are long and short positions in the market?
30% people infected with coronavirus develop 'long Covid', finds US study
CBRE's Anshuman Magazine on real estate's future
TMS Ep139: UAE free-trade, Anshuman Magazine, ITC stock, drone-as-a-service
-
Even vaccinated people with mild breakthrough Covid-19 infections can experience debilitating, lingering symptoms that affect the heart, brain, lungs and other parts of the body, according to new research.
Previous studies claimed that vaccination, which remains critically important in the fight against Covid-19, wards off the long Covid risk. Yet the study found long Covid risks to be higher among people who are unvaccinated.
The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, showed that long Covid risks were 17 per cent higher among vaccinated immunocompromised people with breakthrough infections compared with previously healthy, vaccinated people who experienced breakthrough infections.
But, compared with unvaccinated patients infected with the virus, vaccination were found to reduce the risk of death by 34 per cent and the risk of getting long Covid by 15 per cent, said researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.
The findings also showed vaccines to be most effective in preventing some of the most worrisome manifestations of long Covid - lung and blood-clotting disorders - which declined about 49 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively, among those who were vaccinated.
"Vaccinations reduce the risk of hospitalisation and dying from Covid-19. But vaccines seem to only provide modest protection against long Covid. People recovering from breakthrough Covid-19 infection should continue to monitor their health and see a health-care provider if lingering symptoms make it difficult to carry out daily activities," said first author Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at the Washington University.
Al-Aly stressed the need to "urgently develop and deploy additional layers of protection that could be sustainably implemented to reduce the risk of long Covid".
Such protective layers could include nasal vaccines that are more convenient or potent than the current shots, or other types of vaccines or drugs aimed at minimising the risks of long Covid.
For the study, researchers examined data of 113,474 unvaccinated Covid-19 patients and 33,940 vaccinated patients who had experienced Covid-19 breakthrough infections, all from January 1 through October 31, 2021.
A further analysis of 3,667 vaccinated patients who were hospitalised with breakthrough Covid-19 infections showed that they had a 27 per cent higher risk of long Covid in the first 30 days after diagnosis compared with 14,337 people who were hospitalised with seasonal influenza.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU