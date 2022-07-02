Mumbai metro line 3 cannot start until car shed is prepared: Fadnavis

-
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Mumbai metro line 3 cannot be started until the car shed is prepared and land proposed by the previous MVA government for the purpose is disputed.
"Mumbai metro line 3 cannot be started until the car shed is prepared. Land proposed by the previous government for the car shed is disputed. During our government, 25 per cent of work has been completed on the land proposed by SC and the remaining 75 per cent work can be done immediately," he told the media.
"For the benefit of Mumbaikars, the car shed should only be made on that land proposed by SC in order to start the metro service," he added.
Within hours of assuming office, the new Maharashtra government with Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister directed the Advocate General that its view that the metro car shed be built in Mumbai's Aarey colony itself should be placed before the court.
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had decided to move the Metro-3 car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg. The construction of car shed at Aarey had been a sticking point between the BJP and Shiv Sena.
The dispute over the construction of a Metro car shed at Aarey has has seen several legal twists.
Devendra Fadnavis had said as Chief Minister in September 2019 that the government is bound to cut trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest area as "development is important".
