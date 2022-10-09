JUST IN
Mumbai: Pizza with glass shards 'topping' - Domino's orders probe

A day after a Mumbaikar tweeted photos of glass shards allegedly found in a Domino's pizza to the Mumbai police Twitter handle, the company ordered a probe into the incident

IANS  |  Mumbai 

A day after a Mumbaikar tweeted photos of glass shards allegedly found in a Domino's pizza to the Mumbai police Twitter handle, the company ordered a probe into the incident, here on Sunday.

The customer, Arun Kolluri had also questioned the quality of the food sold by the pizza outlet and how it could have been dangerous for his life.

He said he discovered the 'glass pieces' in a pizza ordered online, though the Domino's outlet and the date of delivery are not mentioned.

Mumbai Police responded advising him to first write to the consumer care of Domino's before seeking any legal remedies.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a Domino's Spokesperson said its quality team conducted a thorough inspection of the pizza outlet in question, but no anomaly was found.

The company also contacted the aggrieved customer to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication.

"We follow a strict no-glass policy in the kitchens... and follow the highest standards of quality and safety," said the company.

"We will be investigating the matter further once we get the samples from the user and take action accordingly," Domino's added, as the purported incident apparently sparked huge concerns among pizza lovers.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 16:53 IST

