Docudrama Gandhada Gudi is tribute to Mother Nature, says PM Modi
Water woes: Desiltation process to hit 2 mn people of Ghaziabad, Noida

Around 2 million populace of Ghaziabad and Noida will be hit as the Ganga water supply to the areas has been halted due to the annual desiltation exercise in the Upper Ganga canal

IANS  |  Noida 

water fountain Germay
Representative/File Image

Around 20 lakh populace of Ghaziabad and Noida will be hit as the Ganga water supply to the areas has been halted due to the annual desiltation exercise in the Upper Ganga canal.

 

Every year, people face this problem but till now, the administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida have not found any solution. Tenders for water treatment plant have been launched many times but in vain.

Uttar Pradesh's show window -- Noida, Ghaziabad

Despite providing the highest revenue to the state, masses of Noida and Ghaziabad have to struggle even for basic amenities.

Many areas in Noida and Ghaziabad are yet to get the Ganga water. The TDS of water in the said areas is so high that if anybody consumes it, he /she will fall ill.

In Noida's sector 93, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) of water is usually above 1400. However, if experts are to be believed it should be between 50-150. Many sector of Noida are having this problem where, people pay the water bill but still do not get potable water.

Why Gangawater supply is halted

Every year, Ganga water supply is stopped for desiltation exercise. A notice is also issued mentioning the time period for which the supply will be halted.

Usually around Chhath Pooja, water is released into the canal. The water supply to canal is stopped to clean it of the silt. Many times, Ganga water treatment plant has to be closed due to excessive silt.

Water allocated to areas

Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad has two Gangajal water treatment plants with one having capacity of 100 cusecs and another 50 cusecs which supply water to Ghaziabad and Noida.

From the 100 cusec plant, 80 cusec water is supplied to Noida, 15 cusec to Indirapuram and five cusec to Siddharth Vihar, while from the 50 cusec plant, 23 cusec is supplied to Vasundhara, 20 csecs to Noida and seven cusecs to Indirapuram.

Doctor's opinion

General Physician Dr Amit Kumar told IANS, that by drinking water with more TDS, possibility of youth and children suffering from stone increases.

People suffer from diseases, including stomach ache, fever and skin-related problems.

Water with high TDS has sodium, chloride, iron, calcium and magnesium and nitrates which can harm humans.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 13:37 IST

