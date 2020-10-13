Mumbai blackout: All you should know about worst power failure in decades

As the day progressed, power restorations efforts began on war footing. was restored to essential services such as trains and hospitals by about 2 p.m., according to local authorities. Power at many pockets including the Bandra Kurla Complex business district, Lower Parel and South Mumbai started resuming. Restoration work in is in progress to bring supply from the three hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected, the Tata Power statement said. Another official also said that it is a grid failure, and efforts are underway to restore at the earliest with the help of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company and Power Grid Corporation.

Railway services across city on the Western Railway and Central Railway came to a grinding halt at 10 am as a result of the power outage, with both the networks blaming power cut from Tata Power (their power supplier) for it. In some instances, the snapping of power came at the most unfortunate moment, which resulted in incidents like employees in an upscale business complex getting stuck in the elevator in the times of social distancing. After a few difficult minutes, the employees were safely evacuated, as per a video doing rounds on social media. With many patients recovering in hospitals including specially-created facilities rendering services like oxygen supply became difficult.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor