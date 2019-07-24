Mumbai rains in pictures: Downpour after dry spell throws city out of gear

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, after a dry spell of nearly a week
Heavy flooding in some areas delayed local trains and slowed down road traffic movement
The weatherman has predicted more rains in the city and suburbs over the next two days
Eight people were injured after three cars collided in suburban Andheri due to poor visibility amid the heavy downpour, early Wednesday
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at many places in neighbouring Raigad district and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region
The rains, however, brought good news for city residents facing water woes due to drying up of lakes and reservoirs around the metropolis
