Mumbai rains in pictures: Downpour after dry spell throws city out of gear

Heavy rains lashed and neighbouring areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, after a dry spell of nearly a week

1 / 6 A woman makes her way through a waterlogged street at King's Circle

Heavy flooding in some areas delayed local trains and slowed down road traffic movement

2 / 6 Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street in Chembur

The weatherman has predicted more rains in the city and suburbs over the next two days

3 / 6 A BMC worker carries a garbage cart through a waterlogged street in Sion

Eight people were injured after three cars collided in suburban Andheri due to poor visibility amid the heavy downpour, early Wednesday

4 / 6 A biker rides through a waterlogged street at King's Circle

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at many places in neighbouring Raigad district and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region

5 / 6 Commuters walk on railway tracks at Kurla, following disruption of train services

The rains, however, brought good news for city residents facing water woes due to drying up of lakes and reservoirs around the metropolis