Mumbai reports 289 Covid-19 infections, 9 deaths; active cases below 3,000

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai reports 404 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, 382 recoveries
Mumbai reports 363 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths, 438 recoveries
Mumbai reports 340 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths, 403 recoveries
Goa coronavirus update: 90 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; 72 recoveries
Gujarat sees 22 Covid-19 cases, 25 recoveries; 349,099 people vaccinated
-
Mumbai reported 289 new coronavirus infections and nine fresh deaths on Wednesday, while 1,157 patients recovered from the disease, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the financial capital climbed to 7,38,243 and the death toll to 15,968. For the third day in a row, the new coronavirus infections in the city remained under the 300-mark and this has happened for the fifth time in August so far. The city, however, witnessed a marginal increase in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 230 infections and five deaths. With 36,720 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 85,06,864, the official said. The count of recovered patients far outnumbered the new COVID-19 cases. With the discharge of 1,157 patients from hospitals, the cumulative number of recovered cases jumped to 7,16,949, according to the BMC official. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said. The official said the city now has 2,900 active COVID-19 cases. Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,755 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period August 4 to August 10 was 0.04 per cent, he said. According to the civic official, Mumbai currently has only two containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), whereas the number of sealed buildings is 35 (where a certain number of residents have tested positive). This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were recorded on May 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU