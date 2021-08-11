23,500 fresh coronavirus infections, 116 more deaths in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Kerala on Wednesday reported 23,500 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 36,10,193, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,120 with 116 more deaths.
As many as 19,411 people have been cured of the infection since Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,595 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,75,957, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,62,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 14.49 per cent.
So far, 2,89,07,675 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Thrissur (3124), Malappuram (3109), Ernakulam (2856), Kozhikode (2789), Palakkad (2414), Kollam (1633), Alappuzha (1440), Thiruvananthapuram (1255), Kottayam (1227) and Kannur (1194).
Of the new cases, 109 are health workers, 84 had come from outside the state and 22,049 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 1258 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,85,480 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,56,991 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,489 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU