23,500 fresh coronavirus infections, 116 more deaths in Kerala

Kerala on Wednesday reported 23,500 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 36,10,193, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,120 with 116 more deaths.

As many as 19,411 people have been cured of the infection since Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,595 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,75,957, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,62,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 14.49 per cent.



So far, 2,89,07,675 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Thrissur (3124), Malappuram (3109), Ernakulam (2856), Kozhikode (2789), Palakkad (2414), Kollam (1633), Alappuzha (1440), Thiruvananthapuram (1255), Kottayam (1227) and Kannur (1194).



Of the new cases, 109 are health workers, 84 had come from outside the state and 22,049 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 1258 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,85,480 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,56,991 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,489 in hospitals.

