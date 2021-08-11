No new Covid infection in Dharavi for 3rd time in Aug; active cases at 25

-
Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the third time in August so far on Wednesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 6,992, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
Earlier on August 3 and 8, no new case was detected in the slum- dominated area, once a COVID-19 hotspot. In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infections on a few days.
Dharavi has a cumulative COVID-19 caseload of 6,992, of which 6,596 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said. He said currently the densely-populated slum locality has 25 active COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, Dharavi had reported only one new infection. The number of infections has been below five on days when new cases have been reported in August so far. Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April when the second wave of the pandemic was sweeping Maharashtra. The area had reported its highest-ever 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021. The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020. Spread over 2.5 sq km and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to almost 6.5 lakh people.
