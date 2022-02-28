Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 268 new cases and 14 deaths

on Monday registered 268 fresh cases and 14 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,41,063 and the toll to 39,950.

There were 1,119 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,95,452, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 161 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 550 people being discharged and 10 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 5,623.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.70 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 5.22 per cent.

Of the 14 deaths, 10 were from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Ballari, Hassan, Koppal and Mandya.

After Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 14, followed by Dakshina Kannada (13), Mysuru (11), Shivamogga (10), Ballari, Kodagu and Koppal (7) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,78,522 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,280 and Tumakuru 1,59,735.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,45,01,885 crore samples have been tested, of which 38,054 were on Monday alone.

