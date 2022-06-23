Mumbai reports sharp rise in new coronavirus cases at 2,479; one more dies

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
Local train services hit on Mumbai's harbour line due to power issue
73 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, no deaths; active infections at 521
'Unfortunate': HC on mandatory vaccine for Maharashtra public transport
Biden appoints Bihar-born health expert as top official for Covid response
-
Mumbai witnessed a sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases at 2,479 on Thursday, up by 831 from a day ago and the highest daily count since January 23, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
The tally includes some backdated cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. With these additions, the overall COVID-19 count in the metropolis surged to 11,01,862, while the death toll increased to 19,589, said the bulletin. Significantly, the daily COVID-19 case count in the city has crossed the 2,000-mark after a three-day gap. A day before, the financial capital of the county had reported 1,648 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Mumbai reported 831 more COVID-19 cases than Wednesday's count, but the civic bulletin claimed infections showed a sharp jump because "ICMR Portal was not functional since the last 2 days and some backdated cases have been reported in today's report." The metropolis reported a 50.12 per cent surge in daily COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to more than 11 lakh. The city reported the highest daily COVID-19 cases since January 23, when it had detected 2,550 new patients and 13 fatalities. As per the bulletin, 2,365 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total number to 10,68,659. Mumbai, which now has 13,614 COVID-19 patients under treatment, has been reporting cases in four digits since June 7. The bulletin said 20,408 coronavirus tests were carried out in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,74,36,851.
The growth of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.172 per cent between June 16-22, while the case doubling rate was 390 days, it said. Out of the 2,479 new cases, 2,370 were asymptomatic and 109 patients with symptoms were admitted to hospitals. Of these, 24 patients are on oxygen support, the BMC said. Out of the 24,765 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients in the metropolis, only 665 beds are currently occupied, the civic body said. Mumbai has a test positivity rate of 12.14 per cent and a coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent, the bulletin said. The metropolis, however, is free of sealed buildings or containment zones.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU