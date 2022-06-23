Maharashtra reports 5,218 new Covid cases in a day; 1,934 in Delhi

-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,218 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, which took the caseload in the state to 79,50,240 and death toll to 1,47,893, a health department report said.
State capital Mumbai reported 2,479 infections.
Daily cases jumped by 60 per cent compared to the previous day. On Wednesday, the state had reported 3,260 cases and three deaths. The number of active cases rose to 24,867, including 13,614 in Mumbai, followed by 5,488 cases in neighbouring Thane and 2,443 cases in Pune districts. The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,77,480, with 4,989 patients recovering at home or in hospital since Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,934 new Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood 8.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The fresh infections came out of 23,879 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
With these fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 19,27,394 while the death toll stands at 26,242. Active case tally stands at 5,755.
Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.83 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.
Delhi reports 1,934 fresh Covid-19 infections today; Active cases at 5,755; Positivity rate rises to 8.10% pic.twitter.com/z4Y7h4PgPD— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
On Thursday, the highest 4,166 cases were reported from the Mumbai circle that includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Pune circle reported 665 cases, Nagpur circle 135, Kolhapur circle 72, Akola circle 63, Nashik 62, Latur 31 and Aurangabad circle 24.
The lone death during the day was reported in Mumbai.
With 55,990 new coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,17,47,761.
Maharashtra's positivity rate (cases found per 100 tests) was 9.31 per cent.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 79,50,240; New cases 5,218; Death toll 1,47,893; Total recoveries 77,77,480; Active cases 24,867; Total tests 8,17,47,761.
