Mumbai's coronavirus mortality rate at 0.03%: Civic commissioner

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Mumbai's COVID-19 mortality rate was just 0.03 per cent and strict implementation of the mask rule and other initiatives have helped keep deaths in check in the city, civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday.
The city has reported 953 deaths in the last 70 days, a period covering the second COVID-19 wave which started around mid-February, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.
According to the BMC, the city has registered 2.66 lakh cases since the second wave of the pandemic began.
"The city has witnessed an average of 13.6 fatalities per day. Our death rate has been 0.03 per cent (during the second COVID-19 wave so far)," he said, adding Delhi reported 240 deaths in a day on Monday.
Case fatality ratio is the number of deaths as a proportion of confirmed infections.
Chahal claimed that several awareness campaigns, strict implementation of the mask rule and other initiatives have helped keep fatalities in check.
"Campaigns such as 'my family my responsibility', 'I am responsible', fining 26 lakh people for not wearing masks and our healthcare mechanism has helped us," he said.
The municipal commissioner said the daily tally of COVID-19 infections has witnessed a gradual decline in the last five days.
On April 4, Mumbai had reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far. Since April 16, the daily COVID-19 tally has been below 9,000.
Around 87 per cent of the total cases in the city are of people who are asymptomatic, the senior official said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU