Mumbai's Covid-19 cases drop to two-month low of 192

reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 350 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of infections jumped to 10,54,242, while the death toll rose to 16,685, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. has reported less than 200 COVID-19 cases for the first time since December 13, 2021, when it had logged 174 infections and two fatalities. The metropolis remained free of sealed buildings and containment zones for the fifth day in a row. The case doubling rate improved further and surpassed the 1,600-day mark, while the number of hospital beds occupied by patients dropped below 1000, the bulletin said. The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stands at 0.67 per cent, it said. On Sunday, the city had reported 288 COVID-19 cases and only one fatality. Generally, the city reports fewer new COVID-19 cases on Mondays owing to less number of tests conducted on weekends. In the last 24 hours, 28,599 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,58,34,878, the civic body said. With 350 patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,32,186, while the city's recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, as per the bulletin. At present, has 2,513 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 1,691 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between February 7 and February 13 stood at 0.04 per cent, it said. The BMC said 167 out of the 192 new patients, or around 87 per cent, were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 26 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 10 put on oxygen support, it said. Also, only 996 of the total 36,889 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients were currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin. On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which started from December 21, 2021. Last year, the metropolis had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4 and most deaths in a day at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)