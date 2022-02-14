Covid-19: Delhi records 586 cases, four deaths; positivity rate at 1.37%

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra sees 46,393 new cases; Delhi reports 45 more deaths
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Race against the clock: It'll soon be too late to find out Covid-19 origin
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 24,296 new cases, 173 deaths in a day; TPR past 18%
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 19,682 new cases, 152 deaths in last 24 hrs
-
Delhi logged 586 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Monday.
With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,51,906 and the death toll climbed to 26,076, the latest bulletin showed.
The single-day infections reported could be lower owing to the lesser number of tests (42,797) conducted the previous day.
Delhi on Sunday reported 804 cases and 12 deaths, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent.
On Saturday, it reported 920 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths.
It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday.
On Thursday, the city logged 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and 12 deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic.
It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts have said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker for the community as a whole.
And there has been less chance of more spread of infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time, they said.
There are 15,357 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 490 (3.19 per cent) of them were occupied. Out of 490 patients in hospitals, 155 are on oxygen support, including 37 on ventilator.
The number of people under home isolation stood at 2,361 on Monday, down from 2,590 on Sunday, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 16,154, down from 16,997 the previous day, it said. The number of active cases was 3,416, down from 3,926 a day before.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU