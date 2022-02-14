Over 15 mn adolescents in 15-18 years group fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

Over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now," the minister tweeted.

Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Union data.

According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022 across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)