Mumbai sees 2,377 Covid-19 cases, highest surge since October 8

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Delhi hospitals see surge in cases, boost infra
Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra linked to delay in testing, shows data
DATA STORY: India sees minor reduction in active Covid cases after 5 days of surge
DATA STORY: India reports biggest single-day surge in active Covid cases since Sep 17
DATA STORY: India sees a surge of 8,011 in active Covid cases, tally up by 23,285
-
The number of COVID-19 cases in
Mumbai rose by 2,377 on Wednesday, the highest single day addition since October last year, to touch 3,49,958, a civic official said.
The figure was 2,823 on October 8, BMC data showed.
The toll reached 11,547 after eight deaths were recorded during the day, this figure too being the highest in the metropolis since February 1, the official pointed out.
The day also saw 876 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 3,20,754, he said.
The average growth rate of cases increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.48 per cent now, while the case doubling time quickened from 417 days to 145 now, civic data revealed.
With 21,463 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 36,14,528.
The city has 34 containment zones and 267 sealed buildings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU