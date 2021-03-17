PSG shuts down youth academy amid coronavirus outbreak

-
ALSO READ
Neymar to miss Champions League clash against Barcelona, confirm PSG
Paris Saint-Germain confirm termination of manager Thomas Tuchel's contract
Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women''s Champions League
PSG capable of doing anything: Pochettino after win over Barcelona
UEFA Champions League: PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona
-
Paris Saint-Germain closed its youth academy training facility on Wednesday following a COVID-19 outbreak.
The French club said several new coronavirus cases were recently detected following a testing campaign at the training center. The club said the academy will be closed until Monday "as a precautionary measure" and that a new round of testing will take place Friday.
Meanwhile, PSG's women's team did not travel to the Czech Republic for its Champions League match against Sparta Prague because of several positive tests within the squad. PSG won the first leg 5-0 and would qualify even if UEFA hands Sparta a 3-0 forfeit victory.
UEFA said the issue will be discussed by its disciplinary body.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor